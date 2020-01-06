BS VI-Complaint Suzuki Access 125 Launched

The BS VI-compliant Suzuki Access 125 has been launched in India and is priced between Rs 64,800 and Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom).

With every manufacturer currently updating vehicles to comply with the new emission norms, Suzuki have launched the BS VI-compliant Suzuki Access 125 in India. The scooter has been launched in two variants – ‘Standard’ and ‘Special’. The Standard variant gets three trim options that include Alloy Drum Brake, Alloy Disc Brake and Steel Drum Brake. On the other hand, the Special variant is available in Alloy Disc Brake and Alloy Drum Brake trim options.

The Standard variant will be sold with an option of five colours – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No. 2, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, while the Special variant gets an option between four colour schemes – Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White.

Apart from the fuel-injected engine, the new Suzuki Access 125 gets some brand new features such as Eco Assist illumination in the digital meter, external fuel re-filling lid, and an all-new LED headlamp. The fuel injected BS VI-compliant engine now makes 8.7 hp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. There is just a slight difference in the power figures as the BS IV-compliant Suzuki Access 125 makes 8.7 hp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Speaking on the development, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We have entered a new era of Suzuki Motorcycle India with the launch of our first BS VI compliant product, the all-new Suzuki Access 125. We are proud to introduce the new family scooter ahead of the regulatory timeline and continue to work toward aligning our product portfolio with the new emission norms. Suzuki Access 125 is a major contributor to SMIPL’s growth story and has received an overwhelming response from our customers. We believe that with the launch of all-new Suzuki Access 125 BS VI-complaint version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers expectations.”

We await a ride on the all-new Suzuki Access 125 to tell you all about how it fares compared to the new BS VI-complaint offerings.

Prices of the Suzuki Access 125 (ex-showroom)

Access Drum CBS: Rs 64,800

Access Drum Alloy: Rs 66,800

Access Disc CBS: Rs 67,800

Access Drum Alloy (Special): Rs 68,500

Access Disc CBS (Special): Rs 69,500