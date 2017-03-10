BMW Motorrad coming to India in April

There has been a lot of eagerness and anticipation surrounding the imminent official arrival of BMW Motorrad to Indian shores. There have been a few hiccups in the Bavarian brand’s entry to our country which have done nothing to dampen the BMW fans’ enthusiasm. This is clearly evident by the amount of inquiries we are regularly inundated by, all of which usually pertain to this very subject – the date that BMW Motorrad will be launched in India.

To answer all those queries, we hear that BMW Motorrad will come to India in April 2017. The brand will launch a whole host of their high-capacity, high-performance motorcycles, and this includes the hotly awaited G310R in April. The exact date is as yet to be finalised, however our sources have informed us that BMW is trying to come in as soon as is feasible, and intend on pricing their products aggressively, which should allow them to take on other premium bike makers like Triumph and Ducati. So for all you fans of the big German brand, the wait is almost over.