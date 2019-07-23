BMW Motorrad Announce Updates to 2020 Range

BMW Motorrad have announced cosmetic upgrades for their 2020 motorcycle range and have also cut down prices for a few performance upgrades. Here is a list of the upgrades being offered.

BMW G 310 Range

The offerings in the G 310 range are the G 310 R (naked streetfighter) and the G 310 GS (adventure tourer). BMW Motorrad will upgrade these models with a few cosmetic upgrades. The G 310 R will get a new paint finish called Cosmic Black 2 with a change of tape colour on the front fender, radiator cover and fairing. The older colour scheme Cosmic Black will no longer be available. The G 310 GS will get a new Strato Blue Metallic colour scheme and the Racing Red paint finish will no longer be available.

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure

There will be a price reduction of 15 per cent on optional equipment such as Dynamic ESA, Riding modes Pro, Comfort package and Dynamic package. The style names “Rallye” and “Exclusive” are now shown in tape.

BMW S 1000 R and RR

BMW will offer a new paint finish San Marino Blue Metallic for the S 1000 R street bike. The paint finish Racing Red and Black Storm Metallic will no longer be available. Meanwhile, the S 1000 RR litre-class superbike will get the Hockenheim Silver Metallic paint finish. A new carbon package will also be available including the front and rear fender, upper fairing, side panel left and right, chain guard and sprocket cover in carbon.

BMW K 1600 Range

All bikes powered by the 1,649-cc in-line six engine, will now be offered with a reverse gear, apart from all-black switches. The K 1600 GT gets the new Blue Planet Metallic/Ivory and Stardust Metallic paint schemes for 2020 and the existing Blue Planet Metallic and Sparkling Storm Metallic will be discontinued. The K 1600 GTL will get Blue Planet Metallic/Ivory, Stardust Metallic and Black Storm Metallic paint finishes. Blue planet metallic, Sparkling Storm Metallic and Light White will no longer be available on the K 1600 GTL. Both the GT and GTL get a new dark brown seat available as an option. New saddle seat options of brown and dark brown can be ordered for all colours or styles. The K 1600 B and the K 1600 Grand America will offer the new Hockenheim Silver Metallic paint finish. The K 1600 Grand America will also include a new audio platform.

BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure.

The mighty R 1250 GS and the GS Adventure will get new gold or black cross-spoked wheels which can be ordered for all colours or styles.

BMW R nineT

All models of the R nineT will get Automatic Stability Control (ASC) as standard equipment.

BMW R 1250 RT

The R 1250 RT gets the new Blue Planet Metallic/Ivory, Stardust Metallic and Manhattan Metallic paint finishes. The current Blue Planet Metallic, Sparkling Storm Metallic and Carbon Black Metallic will no longer be available. The BMW R 1250 RT will get a dark brown seat option and saddle seats available in brown and dark brown and can be ordered for all colours.

