BMW F 850 GS Adventure Pro Launched in India

The BMW F 850 GS Adventure is the touring version of the F 850 with improved off-road ability and ergonomics for long-distance riding, priced at Rs 15.40 lakh.



The robust design of the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure clearly favours adventure and travelling the world suitability. There are elements such as the distinctive GS flyline and the trademark asymmetric headlamp which give the adventure tourer an unmistakeable BMW Motorrad GS family design identity. Starting from the front beak of the GS, the flyline extends over the fuel tank and seat to the rear. The BMW F 850 GS Adventure also gets LED headlamps and daytime running light along with LED turn indicators. The low seat ensures better access to the ground, while the wide enduro footrests, adjustable gear shifter and brake pedal help in customising the bike to the rider’s liking.

The highlight of the BMW F 850 GS Adventure is its high-positioned air intake, better ground clearance, functionally designed surfaces and a precise panel alignment underline the robust off-road attributes. Adding to this are the chunky engine guard and a stainless steel luggage rack. (Also read: BMW Motorrad Brings GS Experience to Major Indian Cities)

Powering the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure is a 853 cc in-line twin that is also seen on the standard F 850 GS version, which makes 95 PS at 8,250 rpm internationally. But due to the quality of fuel available in India the engine has been detuned to produce 90 PS at 8,000 rpm. The BMW Motorrad adventure tourer gets two riding modes – Rain and Road which are easily accessible through a rotatory dial located on the switchgear. The standard kit includes Automatic Stability Control (ASC) which is a very useful safety feature. Apart from this, buyers can equip their BMW F 850 GS Adventure with optional riding modes which include Dynamic and Enduro along with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and ABS Pro.



The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure is equipped with a completely new instrument cluster design, consisting of an analogue tachometer and a multifunctional display, alongside a number of controls. For some extra cash, you can even opt for the Connectivity pack which includes a 6.5-inch colour TFT display. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app, as the rider can make telephone calls and listen to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

Compared to the standard BMW F 850 GS and the BMW F 850 GS Pro, the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure Pro demands a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The Adventure version will compete with the Triumph Tiger 800 XCA which sells in India at Rs 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom).