Bike India Pit Stop with Diego Graffi CEO and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd

Diego Graffi, the top boss for Italian two-wheeler brands like Vespa and Aprilia in India, talks about new launches and the changing scenario after the lockdown.

In the popular video interview series – Bike India Pit Stop, Diego Graffi, CEO and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (the mother company for brands like Vespa and Aprilia) told Sarmad Kadiri (Executive Editor, Bike India) that the much-awaited Aprilia SXR 160 will be coming to India by October this year. He said, “We have lost more than one-and-half a month due to the pandemic which has stopped activity not just in India but even in Italy where we have our R&D for two-wheelers. Despite that, we are targeting to launch the Aprilia SXR 160 by end of Q3 or latest by the beginning of Q4 to have it in the market right in time of the festive season.”

The most important piece of news is that the Vespa Elettrica, which was shown at Auto Expo 2020, will take a bit longer to come since the Italian company wants to produce the e-scooters locally. This obviously, will take more time to rollout. Graffi also spoke about refreshed models under the Vespa and Aprilia brands, including the updated BS6 Vespa scooters which are now available in India, priced between Rs 93,035 and Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd have recently restarted manufacturing at its Baramati plants after receiving permission from the government. The company has also opened six regional offices across India as per the directions of the local authorities. A nationwide reopening of dealerships has also started with about 65 two-wheeler dealerships operational as of now.

Watch the video interview below for all these and more…

Bike India Pit Stop With Diego Graffi, CEO and MD, Piaggio Vehicle (Aprilia and Vespa in India)

