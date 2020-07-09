Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 To Begins Deliveries

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 variant has been launched and will begin deliveries by 1 August, this year.

Bookings for the retro-styled machine have been opened at Rs 6,000 on Benelli’s website: india.benelli.com or at your nearest Benelli dealership. Launched in three colour options; red, silver, and black, the motorcycle, which is based on the Benelli-MotoBi range of the 50s, does have quite an appeal for retro motorcycle fans.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 runs a SOHC, single-cylinder, electronically fuel-injected, air-cooled BS6 engine. Power figures sit at 21 hp and 29 Nm of torque. In addition, Benelli also offers a host of after-sales services which include a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard, complimentary service for the first two years which would cover five maintenance services, 24×7 road-side assistance, and a pick-up and drop service. Owning a Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 also allows you to be part of their riding community called the ‘Imperiale Raiders’, who would be conducting short, long and expeditionary excursions once the country emerges from the Covid19 blanket.

Commenting on the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400. The premium retro cruiser became popular since the day it was launched and is a favourite amongst many classic motorcycling fanatics. With the transition to BS6 norms, we are confident about strengthening the Imperiale brand further, establishing Benelli’s identity in the entry-level classic motorcycling segment.”

Pricing for the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 starts at Rs 1.99 lakh ex-showroom. A steep price considering its competition which would be the Jawa range and the Royal Enfield singles. Both of these manufacturers have quite a fan following, hence, Benelli does have their work cut out. But, we reviewed the Benelli Imperiale BS4 variant and were quite pleased with the motorcycle. All-in-all a good time to be a retro-motorcycle fan.