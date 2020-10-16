Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and NS 200 Receive New Colour Options

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and NS 200 have both received new colour options and graphics enhancing the appeal of the small-capacity motorcycles prior to the festive season.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and NS 200 series have had a favourable response from fans of the company and now, with the added new colour options, that feeling is bound to multiply. The bikes will be made available in Burnt Red (matte finish), Plasma Blue (satin finish), Metallic Pearl White, and Pewter Grey, as well as white alloy wheels accentuating the sporty appeal. In addition, the front and rear fenders have a carbon fibre textured finish as well as the seat that receives its own pattern.

Commenting on the launch, Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto said, “The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling. This festive season, we offer discerning motorcyclists an unbeatable combination of sporty responsive performance and eye-catching new looks that reaffirm Pulsar’s market leadership.”

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and NS 200 run a 200-cc DTS-i single-cylinder BS6-compliant fuel-injected engine that makes 24.5 hp and 18.5 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. Pricing for the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is Rs 1,52,179 ex-showroom with the Pulsar NS 200 costing Rs 1,31,219 ex-showroom. Both bikes will be available come 23 October 2020 at all Bajaj dealerships.