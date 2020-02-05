AutoExpo Suzuki Motorcycles India Launch BS VI Models

Suzuki Motorcycles India have launched a number of BS VI editions at this year’s Auto Expo. In addition, the Japanese motorcycle company have also showcased MotoGP concept colour versions of the Burgman Street and the brilliant Gixxer 250.

Sticking to the MotoGP, Suzuki showcased the motorcycle in question too with the Team Suzuki Ecstar Moto GP bike, the GSX-RR, being gawked from all angles. Suzuki also has had the new Suzuki Katana up on display for the first time in India. The company may launch the Katana via the CKD route, which we surely would love.

In all, Suzuki will showcase 23 products which include their Indian race motorcycles, the 250-cc Gixxer Cup bikes. These bikes have been allocated space at the virtual reality station allowing visitors to experience the visual form of racing a motorcycle.