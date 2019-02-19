Aprilia 150-cc Sportsbike India-Launch Confirmed For 2020

The Aprilia 150-cc motorcycles, shown at the Auto Expo 2018, have been officially confirmed to be launched in India next year by Piaggio.

We had mentioned earlier that Piaggio have plans on entering the small capacity sportsbike market with a 150-cc motorcycle by their premium brand, Aprilia. This new venture will put them up against the likes of KTM, TVS Motors, and Yamaha, a tough market to be in.

The company had showcased a couple of small capacity motorcycle concepts at the Auto Expo 2018, with the RS 150 and the Tuono 150, a sportsbike and street bike respectively. The response to these two motorcycles were quite favourable, hence the decision to enter said market with motorcycles based on these two concepts. Well, somewhat. Diego Graffi, Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles India told a leading business daily that the company’s initial plan is to launch a 150-cc sportsbike in about a years time, followed by a few more models. This would include the naked Tuono-styled model which may have a slightly larger displacement than 150-cc. All-in-all the company plan on launching four models under the Aprilia badge.

Piaggio at the moment have a number of vehicles in the premium segment of 800-cc to 1000-cc category and in addition, also have a few scooters under their Aprilia and Vespa badges. Combined, the company sold 66,000 units, mainly scooters, showing a growth of about 20 per cent, but yet adding to just a fraction of scooter sales in the country. Therefore, entering into the high selling 150-cc segment is a step toward further growth and sales figures.

Pricing for the motorcycle will be between the Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh region, and let’s be honest, with Aprilia’s racing pedigree, history, and even the performance of their 150-cc scooter – the SR 150, means there might a fair bit of excitement on the horizon.

Story: Zal Cursetji