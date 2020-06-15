Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Ampere Electric Launches The Magnus Pro E-Scooter

by Leave a Comment

Ampere Electric Magnus Pro has just been launched in India today, which is an updated version of the Magnus 60 by the electric vehicle company.

The new e-scooter boasts a number of updates such as LED headlamps, better ergonomics, better range, and more vroom on tap, to name a few. The range for the new Magnus Pro now sits at 75-80 kilometres per full charge, which is 30 kilometres more than the Magnus 60.

Ampere Electric do indeed have decent competition in the segment, especially with the Ather 450 winning a number of hearts in the electric scooter segment, as well as the Revolt e-motorcycle.

The Magnus Pro is priced at Rs 73,990 ex-showroom and is available in four colour options – Metallic Red, Graphite Black, Golden Yellow, and Bluish Pearl White. One may acquire their new Ampere Electric Magnus Pro at over 200 Greaves Retail outlets countrywide. Bookings can be made via an online route and customers may also avail easy EMI options.

z.cursetji@nextgenpublishing.net'

Zal Cursetji – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

BMW testing a naked version of the S1000RR
Tiger Global invest in Ather Energy for electric scooter
Triumph EMIs to be Covered Up to Three Months

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap