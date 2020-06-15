Ampere Electric Launches The Magnus Pro E-Scooter

Ampere Electric Magnus Pro has just been launched in India today, which is an updated version of the Magnus 60 by the electric vehicle company.

The new e-scooter boasts a number of updates such as LED headlamps, better ergonomics, better range, and more vroom on tap, to name a few. The range for the new Magnus Pro now sits at 75-80 kilometres per full charge, which is 30 kilometres more than the Magnus 60.

Ampere Electric do indeed have decent competition in the segment, especially with the Ather 450 winning a number of hearts in the electric scooter segment, as well as the Revolt e-motorcycle.

The Magnus Pro is priced at Rs 73,990 ex-showroom and is available in four colour options – Metallic Red, Graphite Black, Golden Yellow, and Bluish Pearl White. One may acquire their new Ampere Electric Magnus Pro at over 200 Greaves Retail outlets countrywide. Bookings can be made via an online route and customers may also avail easy EMI options.