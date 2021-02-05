2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 Prices Slashed

The 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 has been launched priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The BS6 model was previously priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli India claims that the two factors owing to the attractive price of the 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 are, increase in localized content and strengthening of the Rupee against the Dollar.

The manufacturers are confident that the launch of the 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 with an attractive price-tag will further strengthen its sales, as the retro-classic motorcycle will now be a lot more accessible to its prospective customers. There will be no changes to this model when compared to the BS6 model which was launched in July last year for 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2021 BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that puts out 21 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 29 Nm at 3,500rpm and mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The Imperiale 400 now comes with a two-year unlimited km manufacturer warranty and customers also have the option of purchasing the extended two-year warranty separately. Benelli India is also offering an added benefit of 24×7 Roadside Assistance as a part of its after-sales service scheme.