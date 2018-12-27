Bike India

2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India have launched the 2019 edition of the legendary Hayabusa sports tourer at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The only changes are the introduction of two new colour schemes – Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black with updated graphics, and an added pair of side reflectors.

The 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa continues to be powered by a 1,340-cc in-line four that makes 197 PS and 155 Nm of torque. Also known as the GSX-1300R, the ‘Busa is one of the most sought-after big bikes in India, renowned for the perfect combination it delivers with a thrilling performance and comfortable riding experience.

Commenting on the launch of 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “For 20 years, Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the most loved sportsbike among the enthusiasts for almost two decades and has received an excellent response in India. It is our constant endeavour to offer great products, and we are pleased to launch the 2019 edition of Hayabusa in two new colour schemes appealing to a larger fan base and enthusiasts in India.”

 

