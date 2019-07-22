2019 Suzuki Burgman Street Matte Black Edition Launched

The new Suzuki Burgman Street has been launched in a new Matte Black colour option at Rs 69,208 (ex-showroom).





The trendy scooter is aimed at Suzuki aficionados looking for a more stylish option over the popular Suzuki Access 125. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is priced at Rs 69,208 (ex-showroom) and is also available in the existing three colour schemes including Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray, Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Mirage White.

Like the Access 125, the Suzuki Burgman Street is powered by a 124-cc, single-cylinder petrol engine that makes 8.7 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The premium 125-cc scooter comes with telescopic front suspension and a conveniently positioned footrest for the rider which claims to reduce fatigue during long hauls. It is equipped with a multifunction digital instrument cluster, body-mounted windscreen, new-lidded front glove box with an optional USB charger, front pockets and large under-seat storage.



Commenting on the colour edition, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “ Building on its existing popularity, we have introduced the Matte Black colour edition of Burgman Street that augments its style quotient and gives an unmatched road presence with a sportier and bold look. Suzuki Burgman Street has created a special place in the 125-cc scooter segment in India by offering its unique value proposition and international big scooter heritage. Redefining luxury riding with comfort and style, Burgman Street continues to be the ultimate urban scooter, offering a captivating ride to the customers.”