2018 Honda Activa 5G Debut in India



The fifth iteration of India’s most loved scooter was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, with some minor design enhances and few useful features. We list down the six changes made to the Honda Activa 5G.

1. New Deluxe Variant: The new Honda Activa 5G will be offered in two versions – the base Standard variant and the top-end Deluxe trim with a host of new features. Many of these have been borrowed from the newly launched Honda Grazia.



2. All-new instrument cluster: The Honda Activa 5G Deluxe variant will sport a new digital-analogue instrument console which will offer a variety of information. This will include ‘Eco’ speed indicator and even a service due alert.



3. Styling tweaked: The Activa 5G carries forward the Activa 3G and 4G scooter design but the 2018 version gets a few minor styling updates. This includes a few chrome highlights, a new exhaust cover,

and a redesigned headlight which is all-LED and sports segment-first Day-time Running Lights (DRLs).

4. More Equipment: To improve the value-for-money proposition the 2018 Activa offers a few convenient features which include a front hook, four-in-one lock with seat opener switch and retractable rear hook.



5. New Colours: Adding some zing to the Honda Activa are a couple of funky new colours such as the Dazzle Yellow Metallic shade which was displayed at the Auto Expo and a new Pearl Spartan Red.

6. Engine: There are no mechanical changes, as the popular 109.19 cc petrol engine continues to power the Activa 5G, and is capable of 8 PS and peak torque of 8.94 Nm.



7. Suspension: Although many were expecting a suspension upgraded to telescopic fork, but for now the Activa continues to be sprung with basic rear-link suspension.

8. Price and Launch: The new Honda Activa 5G has just been unveiled at the Auto Expo and will be launched around April 2018. Though the price will be announced then, we expect it to demand a slight premium of about Rs 500 – 1,000 over the current Activa 4G.