Veloce Aperion Unveiled, Pushes Two-stroke Engineering to the Limit

Describing this 280-hp eight-cylinder two-stroke hyper-naked has us at a loss for words

At a time where the world is going deeper and deeper down the emissions rabbit-hole, British custom house Veloce Motorcycles has revealed the Aperion, a limited-production naked bike powered by what the company claims is the world’s first modern 1,000-cc X8 two-stroke engine. Producing a claimed 280 horsepower at 12,000 rpm, the machine represents one of the most unconventional motorcycle designs.

At the heart of the Aperion is an in-house-developed X8 engine, combining eight units of the Aprilia RS125’s powerplant into an X-shaped configuration. The engine, itself weighing 105 kg, employs two V4 crankcase assemblies connected by a central transmission housing, with four crankshafts geared to a common jackshaft driving a bespoke (but of course) six-speed gearbox and clutch.

Another of the Aperion’s distinctive engineering features is its eight expansion-chamber exhaust system. To overcome the packaging challenges, Veloce created laser-sintered, all-alloy expansion chambers using advanced 3D-printing techniques.

The Aperion’s engine also serves as a structural member, eliminating the need for a conventional frame. Steel trellis subframes support the front and rear, while a single-sided aluminium swingarm and pull-rod rear suspension complete the chassis.

Now, though the Aperion displayed publicly was a non-running show model, Veloce says that functional prototypes have already been built at its Welsh development facility. The company plans to manufacture just 24 examples, each priced at £78,000 (Rs 97 lakh, excluding taxes). And, as is apparent, chances of an Aperion making its way to India are non-existent.