Ultraviolette Opens its First Showroom in Northeast India

The UV Space Station in Aizawl, Mizoram offers tailored test rides, sales, service, and accessories.



Ultraviolette has opened its new UV Space Station (showroom) in Aizawl, marking the electric vehicle (EV) brand’s entry into Northeast India. The expansion follows the announcement of the brand’s collaboration with Bolt.Earth to expand the Type 6 charging network across India.

Established in partnership with dealer MSS Motors, the UV Space Station will provide customers a chance to explore the brand’s line-up, currently comprising the X-47 on-/off-roader and F77 street bike. Both are equipped with a 10.3-kWh battery, offering an IDC range of 323 km, with a powertrain boasting 30 kW (40.8 hp) and 100 Nm of torque, and a 0 to 60 km/h time of just 2.8 seconds.

The UV Space Station in Aizawl is designed to offer an immersive experience, with test rides, sales, service, motorcycle accessories, and merchandise. With this, the brand aims to further strengthen customer access to its performance electric motorcycles across the region, while bolstering its growing national presence.

Commenting on the launch, Narayan Subramaniam, Ultraviolette CEO and Co-founder, called the Northeast as home to one of India’s most passionate riding communities, with a strong culture of motorcycling and adventure. He added that a dedicated showroom presence will help prospective customers experience the brand’s technology, and performance first-hand, while benefiting existing customers with a comprehensive and easily available service ecosystem.

Ultraviolette recently also introduced its ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ venture, under which any customer upgrading from their current petrol two-wheeler to an Ultraviolette F77 or X-47 will receive a cashback equal to the kilometres covered by their existing two-wheeler in the last two years. Under this proposition, riders can unlock benefits of up to Rs 30,000 towards the purchase of an Ultraviolette motorcycle, based on their riding history and vehicle usage.

By translating kilometres already ridden on petrol into ownership benefits, Ultraviolette is highlighting one of the most compelling advantages of electric mobility: the freedom from perennially rising fuel expenses, without compromising on performance, technology, reliability, or riding experience.