Royal Enfield and Alpinestars Collaborate for Riding Gear

In this range, Royal Enfield and Alpinestars are offering two riding jackets, a pair of pants and three pairs of gloves.

After collaborating with ace armour brands such as D3O and KNOX, and riding boot manufacturer, TCX, Royal Enfield have expanded their riding gear portfolio with a selection of items from Alpinestars. The Italian protective riding gear brand has been one of the oldest manufacturers who’ve been making gear right from street-oriented jackets, pants, gloves and boots, all the way to race-spec leather suits used by MotoGP riders. 

In terms of jackets, the first one is the Gravity Drystar. This touring-focused jacket has been priced at Rs 17,500 and customers will get the option of two colours. On the protection front, it gets Alpinestars’ Nucleon flex pro CE level two armour at the shoulders and elbows. Additionally, keeping the rider dry during rainy days is the Drystar membrane that comes with it. The second jacket in this line-up is an urban garment, called Solano Waterproof, priced at Rs 18,900. This one is available in a nice stealth black colour with Alpinestars’ Nucleon flex pro CE level two armour. The Solano also gets a sleeveless thermal liner on the inside for chilly days.

After jackets, Royal Enfield and Alpinestars have also launched a pair of protective riding pants called the Gravity Drystar. Priced at Rs 14,500, this touring-friendly trouser could be the perfect companion to the Gravity Drystar jacket. It gets a 100% waterproof lining, however, Alpinestars claim the pant is adaptable to all riding conditions as it comes with great levels of breathability.

Moving to gloves, there are three new pairs from the brand. The SMX-1 V2 Air Summer is priced at Rs 5,200 and it gets loads of ventilation and level one protection on the knuckles. Next in line is the Syncro Drystar glove that will set you back by Rs 6,900. Designed to be a waterproof and winter glove, it gets Alpinestars’ Drystar membrane that has proven to be extremely durable and waterproof in the past. On the protection front, it gets visco-elastic knuckle armour, padding on the palm and stretch accordions along the fingers for a great fit. Finally, the Gareth Leather glove, costing Rs 5,200. This semi-gauntlet unit also gets the Drystar membrane and CE level one protection along with PVC knuckle armour. The best part of all the gloves is that they are touchscreen compatible, allowing riders to toggle through their phones with the gloves on. That is a point in its favour for convenience.

