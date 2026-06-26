Greaves Electric’s Ampere Crosses Four-lakh Sales Milestone in India

The Tamil Nadu-based brand has also been upscaling its country-wide dealer and service presence



Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, has announced a lifetime sales figure of four lakh scooters in India. The milestone also includes slow speed EVs (top speed below 25 km/h) which do not get captured in VAHAN data. Moreover, the brand also recorded a 51 per cent year-on-year growth in FY26, with its market share increasing from 3.6 per cent in FY25 to 4.4 per cent in FY26.

Moreover, the brand has also been expanding its dealer network, by 12 per cent in FY26 as compared to FY25, besides revamping existing showrooms, improving dealer productivity, and enhancing customer experience. With this, the brand aims to strengthen its retail presence across metros and emerging EV markets.

As an aside, individual scooters within Ampere’s line-up, too, have achieved many accolades. For instance, the Nexus earned a place in the Asia Book of Records by becoming the first electric two-wheeler to conquer the daunting 70 hairpin bends of Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu in a time of 22 minutes and 10 seconds. Closer to home, the Magnus Grand was awarded the title of ‘Electric Scooter of the Year 2026’ at the Bike India awards.

Commenting on the milestone, Vikas Singh, MD, Greaves Electric Mobility, said: “Crossing the four-lakh milestone reflects growing customer trust in Ampere and validates our focus on delivering dependable, value-driven electric mobility in the sub- Rs 1 lakh segment. […] We believe the next phase of EV growth in India will be driven by practical, mass-market solutions, and Ampere is well positioned to lead this transition.”

Looking ahead, the brand will continue to bolster its offerings with novel technology, as its 100 per cent LFP (Lithium Ferro-Phosphate) portfolio strengthens safety, thermal stability and lifecycle performance, and low TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) for customers.