Benelli TRK 251 Bookings Open

The new Benelli TRK 251 adventure touring-styled motorcycle is now open for bookings in the country. The adventure touring dual-sport small capacity motor segment is booming in India with the Benelli TRK 251 being the newest offering to the segment. Bookings are now open for an amount of Rs 6,000 via an online method or at authorized dealerships.

The Benelli TRK 251 will take styling cues from its larger siblings, the TRK 502 series, and will be fitted with the norms of today, LED DRLs, LED turn signals, and more. Additionally, we see an exposed trellis frame, upswept exhaust, and split seats too.

The engine will be the 249-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that produces 25.8 hp and 21.1 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. Other notables are the upside-down forks, dual-channel ABS, and 17-inch rims.

