Aprilia SR Range Launched from Rs 1.07 lakh

The updated Aprilia SR has been introduced for 2022. The SR 125 has been priced at Rs 1.07 lakh ex-showroom while the SR 160 will set you back Rs 1.17 lakh ex-showroom. The scooters have been updated quite heavily in terms of styling. However, sees no change in power figures.

On the styling front, the SRs get an all-new LED headlamp, split seat, a revised tail lamp with an ‘X’ design and a split seat as well. The SR 160 now gets handguards along with panels with a carbon-fibre-like finish.

The motors on both, the SR 125 and the SR 160, see no change in terms of power. The 125-cc air-cooled motor still churns out a 9.52 hp while the SR 160 makes 11 hp and 11.6 Nm.

The instrument cluster seen on the SR range is the same unit as the SXR range’s LCD display. It is indeed very informative with a tachometer, mileage indication, average speed display, top speed display, numerical display of speed, digital fuel indication, two trip meters, odometer and time.

Aside from these changes, the scooters get updated graphics and a wide array of colours. Speaking of competition, the SR 125 competes with the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125. On the other hand, the SR 160 competes with the recently launched Yamaha Aerox 155.