2026 Suzuki Burgman launched at ₹1.02 lakh

Suzuki has updated its popular 125-cc scooter – the Burgman for 2026, and it looks quite interesting

Suzuki today launched the updated Burgman, which now comes with a host of new features, more under-seat storage, and slightly more torque. The Burgman was launched in 2019 and soon became one of the most popular scooters in India, with a loyal fan base. However, Suzuki hadn’t updated it in aeons. For 2026, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has given the Burgman a mild refresh, with a new face sporting twin-pod headlamps. The overall design has been smoothed out, and the sharp angular creases have given way to a more flowing design adorned with curves. Even the rear end receives a new tail lamp unit. The new Burgman Street uses the same platform as the Access 125, and Suzuki says the frame is 500 grams lighter and offers 25 percent greater torsional rigidity. However, the overall weight has gone up by 3-4kg.

The base variant of the Brugman Street now starts at ₹1.02 lakh and comes with an LCD console, whereas the top-spec variant, which features a TFT display, is priced at ₹1.13 lakh. Both variants come with a larger 24.6-litre under-seat storage, 12-inch wheels, and a slightly larger fuel tank. The top-end variant also gets keyless ignition. However, the 2026 Burgman misses out on ABS despite being based on the latest Access 125 platform. The new Burgman has also put on some weight: the base variant is 3kg heavier, and the top-spec model is almost 4kg heavier.