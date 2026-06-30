2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched in India

Prices for Ducati’s top-spec ADV-tourer start from Rs 32.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati has launched its flagship adventure-touring motorcycle, the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, in India. Prices start at Rs 32.40 lakh for the Ducati Red variant and Rs 32.73 lakh for the Jade Green variant (both ex-showroom). Both variants are mechanically identical, with the colourway being the only difference.

Developed as the most touring-focused model–irrespective of terrain–in Ducati’s Multistrada line-up, the 2026 V4 Rally builds on the brand’s experience with the platform that introduced the MotoGP-derived V4 engine featuring a counter-rotating crankshaft, along with radar-based rider assistance technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection.

Besides the new Ducati Red and Jade Green colourways, the updated model also gets a brushed-finish fuel tank. And, of course, it retains its long-distance touring credentials, courtesy the 30-litre fuel tank, semi-active suspension with 200 mm of travel at both ends, reinforced engine guards, and tubeless spoke wheels.

The chassis continues to use a lightweight aluminium monocoque frame and double-sided aluminium swingarm with a revised pivot position for improved handling under load. Braking performance has also been enhanced with a larger 330-mm front and 280-mm rear brake rotor, with tyre pressure monitoring offered as standard.

Designed for long-distance touring, the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally offers a larger windscreen than the standard Multistrada V4, revised passenger ergonomics, a standard centre stand, and five-level heated grips as standard equipment.

Powering the motorcycle is Ducati’s 1,158-cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing 170 hp at 10,750 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine features a counter-rotating crankshaft, rear-cylinder deactivation at low speeds for improved fuel efficiency, and is paired with the latest Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 system for smoother gear changes.

A point to note here: Instead of Ducati’s signature desmodromic valve system, the Granturismo engine has a more conventional spring-based valve system. So, this engine trades off extreme high-RPM racing performance–redundant for an adventure-touring machine–for enhanced durability and maintenance ease. As a result, the V4 Granturismo features massive 60,000 km valve-check service intervals.

Other key additions for the new model include the Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, which alerts riders to potential frontal collisions via the 6.5-inch TFT display. It also incorporates Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), an algorithm derived from Ducati Corse’s MotoGP programme that estimates the motorcycle’s position and mass using virtual sensor inputs. The system enhances the operation of electronic rider aids, including Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, and the Electronic Combined Braking System, which now offers improved front-to-rear and rear-to-front brake intervention for greater stability and comfort.

The Multistrada V4 Rally features an updated Adaptive Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) EVO system with revised electronic strategies that automatically adjust damping based on road conditions, riding style, and vehicle load. That said, riders can also alter suspension behaviour independently, while on the move. Another nifty feature is the Automatic Lowering Device, that lowers the motorcycle at low speeds to improve rider confidence during stops and manoeuvring before restoring the standard ride height once the bike accelerates.

The aforementioned 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster has been updated with a revised user interface, offering easier access to suspension settings, navigation through the Ducati Connect app, smartphone connectivity, and simplified controls for the heated grips and optional heated seat. The motorcycle also features Ducati Cornering Lights, an improved LED headlight setup, and a Coming Home lighting function.

Along with the motorcycle, Ducati has also showcased a wide range of accessories, including various seats and windshield options to meet the ergonomic needs of rider and passenger, besides luggage solutions designed for both the fuel tank and the rear plate.

And finally, the brand has also unveiled touring-specific riding gear, such as the Tour Summer outfit–with large ventilation zones, removable sleeves, and three independent layers, including a thermal lining and waterproof membrane–and the Strada C5 outfit, made of a comfortable, durable stretch fabric with modular thermal protection in the form of removable Gore-Tex internal membrane and a stand-alone inner down jacket.