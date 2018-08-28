First Triumph Street Triple RS Matte-Black Reaches Showroom

Triumph India have introduced a new Matte Black colourway for their popular Street Triple RS model. The launch of this new colour was done without any major ‘hue and cry’, but simply just added to the options list.

The bike predominantly features the matte black paint-job, giving it the stealth fighter look, with a panel or two in white with red highlights and pin-striping. It would not be surprising if this new colour option becomes a favourite as it does indeed look quite good. The Triumph Street Triple RS is powered by a 765-cc three-cylinder engine that churns out 123 PS at 11,700 RPM and 77 Nm of torque at 10,800 RPM. Mated with a six-speed gearbox and packaged into a lightweight body of 166 kg, the bike has been very well received the world over for its performance and usability.

Pricing for the Street Triple RS is Rs 11.13 lakh ex-showroom and the new colour will be available at no extra cost. At the moment Triumph India have recently unboxed the first Street Triple with the new matte black colourway at Shaman Triumph, their showroom at Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The colour option is available only on the Street Triple RS for the moment and we wonder if it might make its way to other models in Triumph’s line. Would not be a bad thing at all, judging by the look of it.

Story: Zal Cursetji