Yamaha YZF-R2 Launched in India

Available in three variants, with prices starting from Rs 2.31 lakh

Yamaha has launched the all-new YZF-R2, a step up from the iconic YZF-R15 which has been part and parcel of India’s supersport scene for close to two decades now. The R2 is offered in three variants, across five distinctive colour options. The base variant, with Metallic Black and Dark Bluish Gray colourways, is priced at Rs 2,30,500. The mid variant, retailing for Rs 2,39,500, is available in Racing Blue and Matte White Pearl, and gets a first-in-class bi-directional quick shifter. And finally, the top YZF-R2M variant, with a single Metallic Gray colour, also gets a preload-adjustable fork and monoshock, adjustable levers, smart key ignition (instead of a physical key), and has a Rs 2,53,000 price-tag. Bookings for the R2 are already open, with deliveries set to start in September.

Now, the meat of the matter: the engine. Yamaha says the 204-cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled mill, making 26.5 hp and 19.1 Nm–a significant bump over the R15–is all-new and not simply a reworked version of the R15’s powerplant. Another point of difference: the R2 employs a new tube-type frame, with the engine as a stressed member, instead of the “Deltabox” pressed steel perimeter frame of the R15. This new arrangement keeps the weight gain to a minimum, with the R2 weighing 149 kg, or just eight kilograms more than the R15.

Moving now to the features list, and the absence–at least from the documentation we have received so far–of VVA (Variable Valve Actuation), a key component which helped the R15 strike a good balance between power and fuel efficiency, seems surprising. Additionally, while the R15 features a TFT screen only on the top variant, all variants of the R2 get a 5.0-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, besides app-based turn-by-turn navigation, and the usual complement of post-ride stats and service reminders. That said, dual-channel ABS, a slip-and-assist clutch, traction control, and Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) with three selectable riding modes (Rain, Road, and Sport) are also all available as standard.

Lastly, the R2 does not seem visually distinct from the R15, getting only some subtle revisions to the DRL (daytime running light) layout, as well as what seems like a slightly lower footpeg position, which may translate to a more relaxed riding stance. Nevertheless, particulars about the ride quality and performance of the overall package can only be spoken about once we ride the new R2, which will happen soon, so stay tuned.