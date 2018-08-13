Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Yamaha YZF-R15 MotoGP Edition on the Cards

by Leave a Comment

Yamaha Motor India will be launching the MotoGP edition of their smallest faired sports bike, the YZF-R15, soon. In a newly released trailer on a popular video sharing website, Yamaha Motor India have hinted at a new variant of the YZF-R15, which is mostly likely going to be the MotoGP edition of the bike. Recently, pictures of the special livery motorcycle have been doing rounds on the internet and the trailer release somewhat confirms the latest development regarding the R15 version 3.

The MotoGP edition of the R15 will most likely feature the same styling, however, it will have new decals and stickers. Mechanically the bike will remain unchanged as it will continue to come with the 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that produces 19.3 PS and 15 Nm and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. Yamaha will be pricing the R15 MotoGP edition at a slight premium over the current motorcycle, however, we will have to wait for the official announcement, which should happen sometime soon.

I am fascinated by every aspect of a motorcycle, regardless of their genre. I am insanely crazy about motorcycles!

Correspondent
Bike India Magazine
Automotive Division
Next Gen Publishing Limited

Ravi Chandnani – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Bajaj KTM Duke 390
All-new 125cc Yamaha Saluto Launched
2018 Honda Activa 5G Launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap