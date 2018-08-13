Yamaha YZF-R15 MotoGP Edition on the Cards

Yamaha Motor India will be launching the MotoGP edition of their smallest faired sports bike, the YZF-R15, soon. In a newly released trailer on a popular video sharing website, Yamaha Motor India have hinted at a new variant of the YZF-R15, which is mostly likely going to be the MotoGP edition of the bike. Recently, pictures of the special livery motorcycle have been doing rounds on the internet and the trailer release somewhat confirms the latest development regarding the R15 version 3.

The MotoGP edition of the R15 will most likely feature the same styling, however, it will have new decals and stickers. Mechanically the bike will remain unchanged as it will continue to come with the 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that produces 19.3 PS and 15 Nm and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. Yamaha will be pricing the R15 MotoGP edition at a slight premium over the current motorcycle, however, we will have to wait for the official announcement, which should happen sometime soon.