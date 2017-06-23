Yamaha Scooter Spotted Testing; New Cygnus Alpha Maybe?

The scooter was spotted in Chennai being tested alongside its rivals, the TVS Jupiter and the Honda Activa 110.

One of our readers, Ramshankar.R from Chennai, spotted the trio of scooters on the road and promptly informed us. Post the BS-IV update the Cygnus Alpha hasn’t made an impression with any significant changes. We suspect that the scooter spotted testing could be Yamaha’s new take on the Cygnus Alpha.

The current Yamaha Cygnus Alpha in its drum brake and disc brake versions are being sold at Rs 61,790 and Rs 64,281 (OTR, Pune) respectively. The 113-cc engine shared by all the scooters in Yamaha’s current portfolio produces 7.2 PS and 8.1 Nm of torque in the Cygnus Alpha.

Yamaha have already launched updated versions of their more popular models like the Cygnus Ray-ZR and the Fascino. We will keep you posted with launch news and new specifications as soon as we get confirmation.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Video: Ramshankar.R