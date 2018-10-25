Yamaha MT-15 Coming to India?

Rumour has it that Yamaha could very possibly be launching the MT-15 in India. The bike shares a lot of its parts with the YZF-R15 V3.0 albeit in a naked-bike avatar.

The bike was showcased in Thailand recently and looks very similar in styling to its bigger displacement sibling, the MT-09, with the alien-like front headlamp design, chiseled tank, and rear bodywork. The instrument cluster is the same as the faired R15, an all-digital unit. That said, it is an aggressive looking machine.

The Yamaha MT-15 should share the same engine as the R15 V3: the liquid-cooled, SOHC four-valve single-cylinder, 155-cc engine that delivers 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 15 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

Pricing can be expected to around the area of the YZF-R15, albeit a little less. The R15 is priced in India at 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The MT-15, if and when launched, would go up against higher-displacement competition such as the TVS Apache RTR200, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, among others, thanks to its power output.

Images: TMCBlog



Story: Zal Cursetji