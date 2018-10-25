Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Yamaha MT-15 Coming to India?

by Leave a Comment

Yamaha MT-15 Coming to India

Rumour has it that Yamaha could very possibly be launching the MT-15 in India. The bike shares a lot of its parts with the YZF-R15 V3.0 albeit in a naked-bike avatar.

The bike was showcased in Thailand recently and looks very similar in styling to its bigger displacement sibling, the MT-09, with the alien-like front headlamp design, chiseled tank, and rear bodywork. The instrument cluster is the same as the faired R15, an all-digital unit. That said, it is an aggressive looking machine.

Yamaha MT-15 Coming to India

The Yamaha MT-15 should share the same engine as the R15 V3: the liquid-cooled, SOHC four-valve single-cylinder, 155-cc engine that delivers 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 15 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

Yamaha MT-15 Coming to India

Pricing can be expected to around the area of the YZF-R15, albeit a little less. The R15 is priced in India at 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The MT-15, if and when launched, would go up against higher-displacement competition such as the TVS Apache RTR200, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, among others, thanks to its power output.

Yamaha MT-15 Coming to India

 

Images: TMCBlog


Story: Zal Cursetji

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Sport Bobber: Yamaha XV950
Bread-and-Butter Bike: Benelli TnT 300 first ride review
Suzuki Launch new Gixxer SF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap