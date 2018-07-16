Yamaha Launch New ‘Street Rally’ Edition Of The Cygnus Ray ZR

Yamaha Motors India have introduced a new edition to their Cygnus Ray ZR line today, called the ‘Street Rally’ Edition.

The new scooter is designed to excite, with several elements to further that cause including a ‘wing-style fairing’ inspired by the Yamaha MT-09, knuckle guards on the handlebars, and a movable front fender. The rear has, what Yamaha call, a ‘Rising Air Tail’ and tail-light giving the scooter a sporty stance. There is a two-level seat with a 21-litre storage capacity underneath it and, in addition, a couple of pockets up front which can fit a 500-ml bottle, sharp mirrors and a fully-digital meter-console, and an easy-to-use power setting for low-speed riding. (Also read: Scooter Comparison – Honda Grazia v Yamaha Ray ZR v Aprilia SR 150)

On the engine front, the Street Rally remains unchanged, with the familiar air-cooled, SOHC two-valve, 113-cc Blue Core single-cylinder engine making 7.1 PS and 8.1 Nm. Yamaha have also included a roller-rocker arm for reduced power loss. The transmission is the same continuous variable transmission (CVT) automatic. A 170-mm front disc and light alloy wheels with 90-section rubber offer good agility and stopping power.

Speaking on the launch, Yamaha’s Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Roy Kurian, said, “Yamaha’s Cygnus Ray ZR ‘Street Rally’ Edition perfectly combines power and style that makes it an aspirational buy. Continuing with Yamaha’s legacy to provide technologically advanced, sporty and stylish products, ‘Street Rally’ will bring excitement to scooter customers who look for sporty scooters with easy manoeuvring along with smooth power delivery. The globally known ‘Unique style of Yamaha’ that outlines any product innovation including the ‘Street Rally’ edition will help the brand to keep up its incremental ascent in the Indian two-wheeler market.”

The Ray ZR Street Rally launches today and potential buyers can expect the scooter to be available in showrooms across the country by the last week of July. The scooter will be available in two colour options, Rally Red, which is a lot greyer than red, and Racing Blue, which is essentially the same shade seen on the MotoGP YZR-M1s. It will be priced at Rs 57,898 (ex-showroom).

Story: Zal Cursetji