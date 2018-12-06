Bike India

Yamaha India Issue Recall For YZF-R3

India Yamaha Motor have announced a recall of 1,874 units of the R3 manufactured between July 2015 and May 2018. The issue is with coolant leakage due to faulty radiator hoses, and affected bikes have been sold in India as well as in export markets. Although the company said that no problems have been reported from Indian customers, a voluntary recall campaign has been started where owners of possibly affected bikes can get the faulty parts changed out free of cost at authorised Yamaha dealerships. Owners will be contacted individually to be informed of when and where they can get the issue rectified.

