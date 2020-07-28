BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 and FZ 25 Launched

The BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 which have been teased by the manufacturer for a while, have finally been launched in India for Rs 1.52 lakh and Rs 1.57 lakh respectively (ex-showroom prices).

Yamaha had earlier teased a few pictures of the upcoming FZ 25 and the FZS 25 on their website. The motorcycles prices have now been revealed and Yamaha has announced that the FZ 25 will be available from 27 July 2020, while the availability of the FZS 25 will be confirmed later.

What we know for now is that the new FZ 25 will have a retuned 249 cc, air-cooled BS6 motor that makes 20.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 20.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm and paired with a five-speed gearbox.

New features on the motorcycle include a negative LCD instrument cluster, LED daytime running lamp, class D bi-functional LED headlight, under-body cowl and side stand with engine cut-off switch. Not to mention new colour schemes (Metallic Black and Racing Blue) and the peace of mind of a dual-channel ABS unit.

The FZS 25 will use the same BS6 engine and can be distinguished by a few cosmetic changes that include unique colour schemes (Platina Green, White Vermillion, Dark Matte Blue), a slightly taller visor, sporty hand-guards and golden alloy wheels.