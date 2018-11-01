Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Yamaha Free Go 125 Scooter In Indonesia

by Leave a Comment

Yamaha Free Go

Yamaha’s latest 125-cc scooter has appeared in Indonesia and it’s something we would love to see here.

Yamaha have a majority of their portfolio catering to the performance-seekers with their bike range including everything from the FZ-S and YZF-R15 to the MT-09 and YZF-R1M. However, when it comes to scooters, the Fascino and Ray series haven’t managed to set either the sales or performance graphs on fire. However, with the market showing an inclination towards peppier, more exciting scooters, Yamaha are the lone big name without a 125-cc offering here.

Yamaha Free Go

Surprisingly, Yamaha have a slew of large scooters in several international and Asian markets. From the NMAX and XMAX series which offer a choice of displacements, to the large 530-cc TMAX, there is one size for everyone. Now, though, the Free Go has surfaced in Indonesia, and we have to take a closer look at it.

The Free Go’s styling is every bit an upmarket moto-scoot, with the sharp design accompanied by a long list of features including LED lights, a digital speedometer, power socket, and even a smart key. It also features tubeless tyres – 100/90-12 front and 110/90-12 rear, and a front disc brake with ABS. The 125-cc, SOHC four-valve, fuel-injected Blue Core engine makes 9.5 PS at 8,000 rpm and 9.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm, which should lend the Free Go sprightly performance.

Yamaha Free Go

Yamaha also have the larger NMAX 155 with a 15-PS, 155-cc engine that could well raise the bar for performance scooters here in India. If you would like to see either of these sold here in India, it’s time to let your voices be heard.

Story: Jim Gorde

Principal Correspondent at Bike India and Car India. Food for the body. Fuel for the soul.

t: @BikeIndia
f: /BikeIndia

Jim Gorde – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Ducati to re-enter Indian market
Suzuki Let's Launched
Rides Galore this Independence Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap