Yamaha Aerox 155-cc scooter on display at the Yamaha Scooter Boutique in Vishakhapatnam

The scooter that could go up against Aprilia’s SR 150, and maybe even Honda’s smaller 125-cc Grazia and TVS’s Ntorq 125, is on display at Vaishnavi Automobiles, the Yamaha Scooter Boutique at Vishakhapatnam. The Aerox has been placed at the showroom strictly as a display unit, and is not for sale; although it might be Yamaha’s intention to gauge customer reactions to the scooter and collect feedback.

The Indian scooter market has been getting increasingly competitive of late. These once bare-bones vehicles are getting quicker, more and more feature-packed and offering awesome levels of practicality, and it would be great to see Yamaha jumping in to the fray. So far there has been no word from the company about entering the premium scooter market, but we remain hopeful.

