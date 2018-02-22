‘Wrangler True Wanderer’ All Set for Seventh Edition

Well-known denim giants, Wrangler, are back with the seventh edition of their ‘True Wanderer’ contest. The previous six editions saw participants coming forward with their travel experiences and some of them went on to win the big prize.

This time, too, the format remains similar. Up for grabs is an all-expenses paid trip to South Africa. For a prize this attractive, the registration is fairly simple. Log on to http://www.wrangler-ap.com/in/truewanderer and create an e-postcard that best describes your travel experience. This year, Wrangler will select 25 of the best entries and award them with a fully-sponsored trip within India. Choice of transport is left open to the contestants. You can follow their progress on the Wrangler website where they will share their experiences.

The winner will be chosen based on the scores of the judges and, of course, votes. Wait for the finalists to be announced or go and participate. You have until 9 April.

Check out the finalists from the previous edition, here.

Story: Joshua Varghese