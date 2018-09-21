Bike India

What You Should Know About the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Here is what you should know about one of the most anticipated adventure-tourers in India

The middleweight adventure-tourer from Suzuki caught a fair bit of attention at EICMA 2016. ADV enthusiasts in India swiftly began googling when it would arrive in our market.

More recently, at the 2018 Auto Expo, Suzuki proudly displayed the motorcycle along with other models from their portfolio, hinting at an India launch in the near future. Sporting spoke wheels and some accessories essential for touring, that was the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT, the off-road focussed model.

Over the past years, adventure-touring has been growing in popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts in India. This could be an ideal time to introduce the V-Strom in the country.

To say that the 650 looks similar to its larger sibling, the Suzuki V-Strom 1000, would be an understatement. The V-Strom 650XT also carries forward the design language that the legendary DR-BIG and DR-Z were known for. Suzuki claim that they have accentuated the old design in the latest iteration of the V-Strom.

The motorcycle is propelled by a 645-cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin which Suzuki claim has been tuned to provide a sizeable amount of torque in the low- to mid-range. It produces 71 PS at 8,800rpm and a peak torque of 62.0 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Riding aids include useful features like a Traction Control System, low rpm assist (to prevent accidental stalling), and ABS.

The instrument cluster is an assortment of lights and gauges that dish out crucial information in both analogue and digital formats.

When it comes to India, the V-Strom 650XT is expected to go up against the Kawasaki Versys 650 which is currently priced at Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The recently-launched Suzuki GSX-S750 is being offered at an excellent price, so we can expect the small V-Strom to priced aggressively as well.

Story: Joshua Varghese

