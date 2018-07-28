Vespa Notte, Cheapest Vespa Scooter in India, Launched

Piaggio has introduced the Vespa Notte 125 priced at Rs 68,845 (ex-showroom, Pune) which is about Rs 4,000 cheaper than the company’s most affordable model Vespa LX 125.

The Italian brand has managed to cut cost by doing away with the disc brake option in the Notte 125, and replaces it with drum brakes in front and rear. Apart from this, it gets conventional tube-type tyres instead of tubeless ones. Another important saving measure is the fact that the Vespa Notte does not use any chrome parts (which is expensive) barring the exhaust plate.

The 125-cc scooter is only available in all-black colour scheme with black rear view mirrors, black 11-inch wheels and black pillion grab rail. This makes the Vespa Notte 125 look meaner and nocturnal, which is quite a contrast to most other Vespa scooters which are offered in more vibrant colours. (Also read: Fastest 125-cc scooter in India)

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said, “Piaggio is delighted to launch the special edition Vespa Notte 125 CC in India. This is in addition to the unique design and cutting-edge technology of Brand Vespa. The elegance of the brand is carried ahead by the all black theme; it reflects and echoes the spirit of life and freedom and will win the hearts of our Vespa fans.”

The Vespa Notte 125 is essentially based on the LX 125 and borrows most of the cycle parts from its older sibling, right from the metal body, monocoque frame, suspension etc. It also employs the same 125-cc air-cooled single cylinder engine that makes 10.06 PS and 10.06 Nm of torque.

Piaggio has tagged the Vespa Notte 125 as a limited edition model, which will be available at all Vespa, Aprilia and Motoplex stores across India. The new scooter is available on finance as well with a low down payment of Rs 8,999 only.