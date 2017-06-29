Vespa and Aprilia Launch Scooters in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is all set to receive a taste of sporty convenience and a dash of Italian style. The Italian marque has launched their India-made line-up of scooters in the island country.

The Vespa line-up is made of 125-cc and 150-cc scooters. The 125-cc engine produces 10.06 PS and a peak torque of 10.06 Nm while the 150-cc engine produces 11.6 PS and a peak torque of 11.5 Nm. The 125-cc scooters are offered in LX, VXL and SXL variants while the 150-cc line-up comprises of VXL and SXL variants. The Eleganté variant will be offered as the top-end choice in both 125-cc and 150-cc line-ups.

Those looking for a sportier mode of transport can opt for either of the Aprilia scooters; the SR 150 or the SR 150 Race. They are powered by a 155-cc engine that makes 10.4 PS and a peak torque of 11.4 Nm.

Commenting on the launch, Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO – Piaggio India, said, “Both Aprilia and Vespa have created a benchmark in the two-wheeler segment in India and now the bikes are set to make their debut in Sri Lanka. It is indeed a matter of pride for the Piaggio Group that our marquee products will be available in a new market like Sri Lanka.”

Story: Joshua Varghese