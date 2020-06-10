Validity of All Motor Vehicle Documents Extended

The government has extended the validity of all vehicle-related documents till 31 September 2020.

The Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced the further extension in all States and Union Territories for the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration and other vehicle-related documents till 31 September. The government had earlier extended the validity of documents to May 31 but due to the extended course of the lockdown had initiated a second extension in the expiration date.

Individuals that had documents expiring between 1 February and 30 June were earlier given an extension up until June-end. The enforcement authorities have now been advised to treat all documents that have expired from 1 February as valid until the end of September. This will ease the minds of many motorcycle owners that have not been able to renew their documents due to the lockdown.

To deal with the current scenario caused by the lockdown, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have requested all States and Union Territories to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 or other such provisions available under other Acts, for considering relaxation in requirement of a permit, or fees or taxes for renewal/penalty for permits etc to provide relief during these extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19.

The ministry have also announced on 21 May that it will relax the fees validity and/or additional fee under Rule 32 or Rule 81 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, till 31 July 2020.