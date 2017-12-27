US-based Cleveland CycleWerks set to enter the Indian market

The company specialises in small-to-medium-capacity, attractively-styled urban motorcycles, and hope to make an impression at the upcoming Auto Expo

Formed in 2009, Cleveland CycleWerks is known for building stylished, American-designed urban commuters. They currently boast a presence in 23 countries, and are aspiring to enter the Indian market in the coming year in collaboration with Laish Madison Motor Werks, who are headquartered in Mumbai, and have a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad to build the motorcycles.

Cleveland CycleWerks boast a wide range of retro-inspired and modern motorcycles, including hardtail choppers, naked street bikes and flat-trackers, powered by a 250-cc air-cooled singles. We don’t know which models the company is planning on marketing in India, but you can check out their entire model range at http://clevelandcyclewerks.com.