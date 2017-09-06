Updated Honda CBR 650F Launch this Festive Season

The new CBR 650F is set to get minor design updates and more aggressive price-tag.

The middle-weight supersport Honda is one of the most refined offerings in its class. It comes powered by a 649-cc in-line four-cylinder engine producing 86.5 PS at 11,000 rpm and 62.9 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The motor comes paired with a slick-shifting six-speed gearbox.

The steel diamond type frame is matched with a 41-mm front fork and adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a pair of 320-mm discs up front with a single 240-mm disc at the rear, with ABS. With a saddle height of 810 mm and a kerb weight of 215 kg, the CBR 650F is nimble and very manageable on the go.

Recently, Honda reduced the 650F’s price by almost Rs 1 lakh, bringing the price down to Rs 6.65 lakh (ex-showroom). But the company has discontinued the current CBR 650F and are busy with the final tests and local certifications of the 2018 version of the bike. The new Honda CBR 650F will get more stylish body decals and further updates, with a probable further price cut, and will be launched around Diwali this year.

Story: Team Bike India