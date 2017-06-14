Updated Ducati Monster 821 coming in November

Today, Ducati launched their smallest Monster the 797, and the Multistrada 950, however, the bigger news is that the Italian company will also be launching the updated Monster 821, but that will only happen sometime in November. The earlier Monster 821 was the most rider-friendly Monster ever, but the bike was Euro III compliant, however, after last year’s update, it meets the latest emission norms and by November, we will see it back in the dealerships in India.

The updated Monster 821 retains the same liquid-cooled 821 cc Testastretta 11° L-Twin motor but in Euro IV or BS IV guise. It produces 112 PS and 89.4 Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch. There are minor updates on the new 821, however, much of the bike remains pretty much the same as before. We expect Ducati to price the new Monster 821 at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is similar to the previous bike. Watch this space for more.