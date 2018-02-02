Upcoming Launch: New Apache RTR 160

TVS have released a teaser image of what might be their latest product. Our sources say that it is most likely to be the new-generation Apache RTR 160 that has been on the cards for quite a while now.

There have been numerous pictures and videos on social media platforms that feature what appears to be the new Apache RTR 160. Although TVS have remained tight lipped about the launch, we have some information about the motorcycle. One of the major changes you can expect over the current model is the styling. We believe the new RTR 160 will sport a fresh styling in line with the Apache RTR 200 range. Additionally, the twin shock absorbers at the rear are most likely to be replaced by a single monoshock unit. Word on the street is that the motorcycle will be tuned to support performance riding. However, the changes in power and torque figures will be marginal.

If priced competitively, the RTR 160 might be the best-seller of the Apache range. Meanwhile, take a look at what our Editor, Aspi Bhathena, had to say about the all-new Apache RR 310.

Story: Joshua Varghese