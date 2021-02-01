Upcoming Launch: Honda CB350 Scrambler

A Honda CB350 scrambler or café racer could be headed our way. On 16 February, 2021, Honda BigWing are taking the wraps off a new product based on the H’ness CB350.

After massive success with the Honda CB350 platform, Honda have released a teaser in which we can see the rear end of a Honda CB350 scrambler or a café racer. Beneath the slightly-raised rear suspension setup, a rugged dual-purpose tyre is visible. The teaser further reveals a sleek, fairly rectangular tail-lamp finishing off the pillion seat. The seat is different too and it leads us to suspect that the motorcycle is likely to be a scrambler or café racer.

Speculations regarding a 500-cc motorcycle in development by Honda have been circulating since the manufacturer mentioned that a “bigger thump is on the way” and may debut soon as Honda intend to aggressively expand business under the BigWing banner. The Honda CB350 scrambler or café racer will sport the same 348-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the H’ness CB350 and will probably have similar performance numbers but should be a completely different bike going by the looks. Judging by the growing popularity of the current models from Honda, the scrambler/café racer should not be a disappointment but I guess we have to wait till 16 February to find out.

“Starting April’19, Honda spearheaded its new premium bike business identity under Silver Wing-Mark branded as – Honda BigWing.” said Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. The exclusive Honda BigWing network with its proposed sales and service in 75 cities is an initiative by Honda to manufacture premium bikes indigenously in India.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy