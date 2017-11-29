Undisguised Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Spotted in India

What is the first thing that crosses your mind when a usually-camouflaged motorcycle is spotted without its disguise? That’s right, an imminent launch. Although we have no official confirmation from the Japanese motorcycle giant, we choose to remain optimistic about the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 hitting showrooms soon.

As we reported earlier, one of our biggest disappointments was that Yamaha Motor India seemed to have excluded the Up-Side Down (USD) fork to optimise cost. With the latest picture, we believe it is safe to accept the fact that we will have to make do with the conventional telescopic fork. From the picture it is also evident that the motorcycle does not feature ABS, which honestly isn’t surprising considering the fact that the recently launched 249-cc Yamaha siblings don’t feature ABS either.

For more details about the motorcycle, check out our international launch report.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Image source: DriveSpark

