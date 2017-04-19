Undisguised TVS Akula Spotted

Expect the production-ready bike to be launched by July 2017

The carbon-fibre faired TVS Akula 310 got motorcycle enthusiasts across the country excited when it was showcased as a concept at the 2016 Auto Expo. The bike, spawned from three decades of TVS’ racing experience, will be the first fully-faired motorcycle by TVS, and this spy shot finally gives us a look at what seems to be a production-ready example sans the camouflage. Obviously all that carbon-fibre has been ditched due to cost constraints, and the bike in the picture has a matte blue plastic fairing.

The bike will get a digital instrument cluster, upside-down forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes at both ends and projector headlamps. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine has been developed in conjunction with BMW, and is rumoured to make 34 PS peak power and 28 Nm peak torque. We do not yet know if the production version of this bike will be called the TVS Akula or TVS Apache RTR 300. I guess we’ll have to wait a few months to find out.

Image credit: Abhishek Gurav