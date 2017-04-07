UM Renegade Sport S and Commando launched with fuel injection



Cruiser maker UM International have launched fuel-injected versions of the UM Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport in India.

The Renegade Commando EFI now costs Rs 1.84 lakh and Renegade Sports S EFI is priced at Rs 1.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The American two-wheeler company claims that with the addition of fuel-injection system, the Renegade Commando EFI and Renegade Sports S EFI offer more accurate throttle response, consistent power and improves cold start as compared to the older carburettor equipped versions. Moreover, both the cruisers have now become BS-IV complaint.

Both the bikes come with a 279.5-cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which churns out slightly more power and torque than before, producing 26 PS and 23 Nm of torque.

During the unveiling Rajeev Mishra, CEO, UM Lohia Two Wheelers said,“We are happy to announce that following the implementation of BS-IV pollution norms in India, both Renegade Commando EFI and Renegade Sports S EFI fully comply with the stringent pollution norms. Our bikes will now come equipped with fuel-injection engines that shall produce extra power for an increased driving pleasure.”