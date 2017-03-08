UM Renegade Commando incoming in a new Mojave Avatar

Word on the grapevine is that UM is looking to augment its lineup in India by releasing a Mojave edition for the UM Renegade Commando. This special edition is named after the Mojave desert in the United States of America. The Mojave edition comes in an all-new colour and is also shod with matching saddle bags.

The motorcycle will retain the 279.5-cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled mill that powers the Renegade Commando that is currently on sale. It produces 24.8 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 21.8 Nm at 7,000 rpm and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. With a wet weight of 172 kg and an 18-litre fuel tank, she is ever-ready to indulge in a mile-munching road trip.

We expect the Mojave Edition to hit dealerships between October and November 2017.

Images and source: Thrustzone

Story: Joshua Varghese