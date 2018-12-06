UM Renegade Commando Classic Carb Variant Launch in India

The UM line-up in India gets one more addition; a carburetted variant of their top-of-line model, the Renegade Commando Classic. Sources say that the motorcycle will be priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and if that happens, it will cost six grand lesser than the fuel-injected model.

While the mechanical set-up and aesthetics remain the same, the power output is slightly different. The liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 279.5-cc engine is expected to make 23.7 PS (more than 1 PS lesser than the FI variant) and a peak torque of 23 Nm. Power is regulated via a six-speed gearbox.

Right now, UM are offering only the Renegade range in India and it features four models.

The carb variant of the Commando Classic is yet to hit showrooms but at the expected price, it does seem to be the most expensive among its rivals like the Royal Enfields and Jawas.

Meanwhile, UM may also have some dual-sport motorcycles in the pipeline for India.

Story: Joshua Varghese

