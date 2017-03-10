UM Open Dealership in Pune

The American motorcycle manufacturer, UM, has opened its latest dealership in Pune; the twenty-first in the country. UM have been on an expansion spree since their inception in the country’s motorcycle market.

The 2,700 sq-ft showroom is currently offering the Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sports S. In addition to sales, they provide service and have already made the ’24×7 Roadside Assistance Program’ available in the city, due to which customers can avail on-call service if their motorcycles face an issue. You could also shop for the complete range of UM apparel and accessories at the dealership. It is located opposite the Balewadi Stadium, Pune, right on the NH 4.

The Renegade Sports S is priced at Rs 1.64 lakh, while the Renegade Commando is priced at Rs 1.71 lakh, both ex-showroom, Pune.