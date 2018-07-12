Two-Wheelers Launching this July in India

July will see the launch of four brand new two-wheelers on Indian shores, and we are excited. Everything from a sporty 125-cc scooter to a sporty 200-cc street naked, and even a err…sporty 310-cc off-roading machine is on the cards, so we should be in for quite a treat (and a sporty one at that). So, without further ado, here are the three new bikes and one new scooter on the brink of making their débuts here in India –

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS: After much anticipation, the street and off-road 310s siblings from BMW will be launched on 18 July. Built in India by TVS, the 310s are powered by the same 313-cc, liquid-cooled single producing 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. If you need to know more about the new Beemers on the block, click here.

Suzuki Burgman Street: The 125-cc scoot from the Japanese marque is based on Burgman range that’s sold across displacement-levels abroad. In India, we’ll be getting the Burgman Street, a more minimalist design derived from the Burgman range. It will be powered by the 125-cc engine that is already in place in the brand’s Access model. An expected price of Rs 76,000 on-road is likely. Find out more about the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 here.

Hero Xtreme 200R: The latest chapter in the story that began with the celebrated CBZ, the Xtreme 200R is the meanest street-naked from Hero. It comes with an 18.4-PS 199.6-cc air-cooled single. It also comes with single-channel ABS and 17-inch alloys for the first time ever. Here are seven things you need to know about the Xtreme 200R.

We’ll be covering the launches of all these two-wheelers right here, and on our social media channel so keep an eye out.