Two new Kawasaki models to hit India

Z250 and Z1000 to be launched on April 22.

Hot on the heels of the new Z900, India Kawasaki Motors are about to announce the launch of two more naked Z series bikes. The 2017 Z250 will join the fray in the growing quarter-litre street bike segment, while the new Z1000 will replace the outgoing model.

Although details of these two bikes are not yet known, both 2017 bikes will be BS-IV-compliant, and the 250 may also be equipped with ABS as standard.

Expect the Z250 to be powered by the same 249-cc parallel-twin as the outgoing model, which makes 32 PS and 21 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The new Z1000 will get a few design updates, while the engine will probably be the same inline-four that makes 140 PS and 111 Nm.

The outgoing Z250 was priced at Rs 3.21 lakh ex-showroom, while the Z1000 has been priced at Rs 12.87 lakh so far, and based on Kawasaki’s competitive pricing of their new models, expect the pricing of the new bikes to be in the same ballpark.